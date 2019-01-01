Thanks to our Sponsors and Advertisers!

|
Dear Slugs/Drivers:
There are a lot of changes to the 395 Express Lanes,
so I wanted to share with you the latest information.
395 Express Lanes: Slugs, and drivers, are free to
DC
The 395 Express Lanes will open this
November and the project team has announced a perk to keep
slugging strong on I-395.
When the 395 Express Lanes open, drivers who carpool up to
Eads Street and exit the Lanes to drop off sluggers will be
able to get back on the Lanes for free – but other drivers who
first get on the Lanes here will pay a toll. (Of course, if
you carpool the entire trip into DC, it’s free as well.)
That’s right, drivers who take sluggers to Eads Street get
to go free for the rest of the trip.
How will it work?
- Carpool up the northbound 395
Express Lanes with your Flex in HOV mode, just like normal.
- Get off at Eads Street to drop off
slugs at the Pentagon or Pentagon City. (Or keep carpooling
into DC.)
- Switch your Flex to “HOV off” --
since you don’t have 3 people in the car anymore -- before
you get back on the northbound Lanes from Eads Street. That
way you don’t risk getting pulled over by Virginia State
Police troopers who are looking for real cheaters.
- Even though your Flex will be set to “HOV off,” the
operators will know you carpooled to Eads Street. You won’t
be charged to finish your trip to the city. Pretty great,
right?
But what if I forget to flip the switch
back?
A sign on the ramp to get back on the Lanes
will remind you to flip the switch. And, the operator of
Lanes is giving Virginia State Police tools to help to
validate the earlier part of your trip, just in case you
forget to switch and get pulled over.
It’s that easy – a flip of the switch and you go free to
DC.
If you don’t have an E-ZPass Flex yet, visit EZPassVA.com.
Happy slugging.
Sincerely,
David LeBlanc
Slug-Lines.com
